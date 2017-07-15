Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Truly great smoke. Super super dank. Lotsa purple. sticky icky. So tasty. Piney earthy kushy spiceyness that gets in the nose and lingers. super dense buds. if you have the option to grab this one grown proper don't even hesitate. great for relaxation, just chillin or sleep. definitely a nigh...
This one has the best awake feeling. Very tingly and loopy, extremely relaxing. The problem is that is gives me really upsetting nightmares which does not help my insomnia which is why I vape in the first place. unfortunately it's just not the strain for me! Sometimes if I'm feeling like risking it ...
I'm fairly new to the whole vaping world but I love the feeling of this strain. However, it always gives me terrible nightmares when none of the other ones that I've tried do that. The whole reason I started vaping was for insomnia so I won't be getting this one again.
I really really like this strain. I got this the other day and have smoked 3 joints of it now. I'm high on it as I write this. it's a very nice flavor with a bit of an earthy note. it hits really nice with just a little creep in factor for me.
I will most definitely be getting more.