Pink Death Star reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pink Death Star.

Avatar for Chatouille
Member since 2019
This strain made me horny lol. I felt heavy but kind of in a mood for cuddling. loved it.
Avatar for Mattyboy81
Member since 2019
take two really strong really good tasteing strains and you get pink deathstar heavy hitter that ends the day with a BANNG
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Send_It_Bud
Member since 2019
Excellent before dinner. Have a vape sesh outside while baking a pizza brings immense joy to the heart.
Avatar for McSplif
Member since 2016
Truly great smoke. Super super dank. Lotsa purple. sticky icky. So tasty. Piney earthy kushy spiceyness that gets in the nose and lingers. super dense buds. if you have the option to grab this one grown proper don't even hesitate. great for relaxation, just chillin or sleep. definitely a nigh...
Avatar for simplysunshie
Member since 2019
This one has the best awake feeling. Very tingly and loopy, extremely relaxing. The problem is that is gives me really upsetting nightmares which does not help my insomnia which is why I vape in the first place. unfortunately it's just not the strain for me! Sometimes if I'm feeling like risking it ...
CreativeHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for cbblack27
Member since 2018
One of my favourite strains of all time great indica for relaxing.
Avatar for Zimmzimm
Member since 2019
I'm fairly new to the whole vaping world but I love the feeling of this strain. However, it always gives me terrible nightmares when none of the other ones that I've tried do that. The whole reason I started vaping was for insomnia so I won't be getting this one again.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for AMC78
Member since 2019
I really really like this strain. I got this the other day and have smoked 3 joints of it now. I'm high on it as I write this. it's a very nice flavor with a bit of an earthy note. it hits really nice with just a little creep in factor for me. I will most definitely be getting more.
