Pink Death Star is a flavorful creation by Riot Seeds. Known for its “spice rack” terpene profile, this strain reeks of cardamom, fennel, ginger, and pepper. This collection of flavors and the strain’s naturally high THC percentage make it a worthwhile addition to any strain collection. Pink Death Star delivers buds with deep purple hues and body-melting sedation, so naturally, this strain is best utilized in the evening.  

Avatar for mrclassic29
Member since 2016
Just picked this up from my plug, I'm from Brooklyn and to get hands on this is pretty dope. Buds are very frosty with a very nice fruity spice type smell, I also noticed some purple within the buds.It's good to smoke when you have nothing to do and you really want to relax but not get sleepy. Burns...
EuphoricFocused
Avatar for dead.ikon
Member since 2018
Think you’re strong enough? Try this and get back to me. Your body becomes one with, whatever the hell youre sitting on. Deep body high for a night in with nothing in the world to do.
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for alexcl195
Member since 2014
Some great meds! Don't pass this up it you come across this in the future. It's deep and earthy taste lift your spirits and sink your ass!
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for DBW1963
Member since 2016
Wow, super mellow. Excellent for relaxing, great pain relief. Tension and stress floats away. Highly recommended 🤓
Relaxed
Avatar for MoonstoneConnection
Member since 2016
A tight strong smelling flower worthy of the federation. A strong terpin taste indicates this was not grown on Hoth. More likely cultivated on Scarif. A very solid Indica bud. Tasty and a mellow buzz of decent length.
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Death Star
Pink Death Star