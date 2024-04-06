stock photo similar to Pink Kitty
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Pink Kitty
Pink Kitty is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between WAP and Zoap. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Pink Kitty is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by LIT Farms, the average price of Pink Kitty typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Pink Kitty’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pink Kitty, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Pink Kitty strain effects
Pink Kitty strain flavors
Pink Kitty strain reviews2
h........n
April 6, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
n........3
Yesterday
Energetic
Happy