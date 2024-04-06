stock photo similar to Pink Kitty
Pink Kitty

  • Pink Kitty effects are mostly energizing.

    Pink Kitty potency is higher THC than average.

Pink Kitty is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between WAP and Zoap. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Pink Kitty is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by LIT Farms, the average price of Pink Kitty typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Pink Kitty’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pink Kitty, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Pink Kitty strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Happy

Euphoric

Pink Kitty strain reviews2

April 6, 2024
Bud structure was ten ten , smell from bud wasn’t most fragrant but smoked great white ash good smoke highly recommended
1 person found this helpful
Yesterday
Hitting from a bowel and it tastes like a strong LCG favor not bad tasting tho. The high is where it’s at IMO.
Pink Kitty strain genetics

Zoap
Pink Kitty
Pink Kitty