Str8 Lemonade

Happy
Energetic
Uplifted
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 5 reviews

Str8 Lemonade is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Str8 Lemonade. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Str8 Lemonade effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

5 people reported 16 effects
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
60% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
40% of people report feeling giggly
Creative
40% of people report feeling creative

Str8 Lemonade reviews5

