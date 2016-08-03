ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for dbednarski
Member since 2019
I my perception, I think Pink Mango has not so high THC levels. It seems to have THC/CBD ratio more balanced than other strains, somehow giving a type of creative plus relaxing trip.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyRelaxed
Avatar for KRSBudz
Member since 2018
Take it back.. All this hype! Pink Mango is and allways will be an homage to the great Manga Rosa of the Brazilian Serrado.. Great interpretation btw suitable for indo/ out... if I recall K.C Brains is to be credited...
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for livingthedream42069
Member since 2018
I usually cant smoke sativa dominant hybrids but i enjoy this one. Quite a cerebral buzz. Energetic, uplifting. Good daytime strain
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for eumemouflow
Member since 2018
Tasting right now, awesome strain, some hits and the body high and mind relax keeps for hours... Famous here in Brazil, absolutely recommended!!!
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for Casluagok420
Member since 2017
espécie brasileira,cheiro forte de manga, o sabor não e tão forte como uma og kush, mas continua sendo saboroso, brisa intensa e forte, recomendo a todos
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for ATmrv
Member since 2016
ArousedHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for GV524
Member since 2016
Made me feel very good. Took pain away and also made me horny. Taste good to.
ArousedEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for molly0water
Member since 2016
A medium head high followed by a light body high. Great for talking to other people while high, while keeping relaxed. Doesn't taste so good, but smells great. Has a sweet-like aroma.
ArousedFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy