Pink Mango, a 60% sativa-dominant hybrid, is a cross between Blackberry, Blueberry, and Grapefruit. The dense buds are indica in structure with a rosy hue, offering fruity flavors of mango and berry with earthy undertones. The uplifting effects are a balanced combination of euphoria, relaxation, and physical arousal, useful for alleviating depression, pain, and nausea.
