ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Pink Mango
  • Leafly flower of Pink Mango

Hybrid

Pink Mango

Pink Mango

Pink Mango, a 60% sativa-dominant hybrid, is a cross between Blackberry, Blueberry, and Grapefruit. The dense buds are indica in structure with a rosy hue, offering fruity flavors of mango and berry with earthy undertones. The uplifting effects are a balanced combination of euphoria, relaxation, and physical arousal, useful for alleviating depression, pain, and nausea.

Reviews

14

Show all

Avatar for phthree
Member since 2014
This strain is amazing my all time favorite. I am not a stoner. I just smoke mostly for stimulation and to help with back pain. I must give a warning though, white widow and pink mango made me extremely horny. I was on a different level of arousal. Lucky for me I am married and my husband really enj...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Casluagok420
Member since 2017
espécie brasileira,cheiro forte de manga, o sabor não e tão forte como uma og kush, mas continua sendo saboroso, brisa intensa e forte, recomendo a todos
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for GV524
Member since 2016
Made me feel very good. Took pain away and also made me horny. Taste good to.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for akdouglas
Member since 2012
Epilepsy patient here and I like this because I can stay really focused and relaxed and yet tap into my deep emotional self while writing or talking with someone on the phone. If I'm not working on a project I can just relax. Always have great restful sleep with vivid dreams also. Doesn't have an a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for eumemouflow
Member since 2018
Tasting right now, awesome strain, some hits and the body high and mind relax keeps for hours... Famous here in Brazil, absolutely recommended!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Blackberry
parent
Second strain parent
Grapefruit
parent
Strain
Pink Mango

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Pink MangoUser uploaded image of Pink MangoUser uploaded image of Pink MangoUser uploaded image of Pink MangoUser uploaded image of Pink MangoUser uploaded image of Pink MangoUser uploaded image of Pink Mango
more
photos