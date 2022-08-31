Pink Picasso reviews
- 38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
j........3
August 31, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Like everyone says it has a good citrus/grapefruit scent and flavor. I agree with that but i definitely got a decent amount of lemon and orange in my pre roll. Definitely well balance so the high kinda depends on you. If you’re trying to relax this will get you in the right mood. But it also gives the right amount of happiness, euphoric, and creative energy that you can easily use during the day.
d........a
July 23, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
This is the most amazing strain for relaxing I have ever smoked. I prefer the flower over Wax and I know this is very Popular in Cali with wax as well, but the aroma is a smooth citrus and pine earth flavor with an amazingly calming high. This strain was well thought out, I can work all day while smoking this and take on a stressful workload and not get anxiety at all. Its also a great strain for taking in at the end of the day. Like a fine wine, this flower was cultivated by a master at genetics. I highly Reccomend it.
t........e
September 14, 2021
Relaxed
Honestly, there's nothing particularly notable about this strain for me. Kind of forgettable and I won't be buying it again. It was really mild and just meh.
A........u
August 7, 2021
Overall great strain. Picked up a pack of 3.5g of Pink Picasso by Wonderbrett today and stuffed about a g into a king palm terp infused blueberry leaf roll and sparked it up. 10/10 taste. Truly such a good taste, I am writing this on the come down and I can still taste it! The high was a very euphoric and relaxing high. No couch-lock at all which was very nice. Lifted my mood about 2-3 minutes into smoking the blunt and feelings of euphoria and happiness started rushing in. Awesome strain just like every other one by Wonderbrett🔥. A MUST COP!
n........3
August 3, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
One of the very best I've ever experienced! This sweet hybrid brings a blissful euphoria, where pain & stress melt away & my mind, body & spirit feel harmoniously alive! If you partake lightly, I promise you will enjoy your fitness routine more than ever before! Especially great for yoga! Partake more deeply & enjoy one of the happiest, most peaceful, most uplifting head & body highs of your life!!!
j........4
May 3, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
I have nothing but good things to say about this strain. I was recommended to try this as a wake and bake and this will definitely be one of my best buds. I broke up one cone and packed this resinous and trichome covered masterpiece from Wonderbrett that tops out at 26.5% THC according to the lab. I then packed it in my water pipe and for the first time in a year couldn't finish it. It begins with an amazing rocket fueled blast to the brain. You will not need coffee. It also made my whole body tingly and watch out if you are inexperienced because it will make you dizzy. I now will go to the rest of my day wonderfully motivated.
S........w
November 21, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Heady high behind the eyes. Moving while high is recommended. Mentally relaxed and happy. Calm energy. Negatives: Dry eyes
J........s
July 26, 2024
I bought 50 grams years ago. since then i am searching for this strain, but i couldnt find it again in germany. i was relaxed, happy, focused, won all my shitty multiplayer games and.... i was living in a clean apartment for 2 month.