I have nothing but good things to say about this strain. I was recommended to try this as a wake and bake and this will definitely be one of my best buds. I broke up one cone and packed this resinous and trichome covered masterpiece from Wonderbrett that tops out at 26.5% THC according to the lab. I then packed it in my water pipe and for the first time in a year couldn't finish it. It begins with an amazing rocket fueled blast to the brain. You will not need coffee. It also made my whole body tingly and watch out if you are inexperienced because it will make you dizzy. I now will go to the rest of my day wonderfully motivated.