Pink Picasso is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Candyland with OZK X. Pink Picasso produces euphoric effects that leave you feeling blissful and uplifted. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it is relaxing, but will not leave you locked to the sofa. In fact, some consumers report this strain pairs well with exercise like yoga or pilates. Pink Picasso features a smooth citrus flavor profile with undertones of earthy pine. Pink Picasso is believed to be 26% THC, making it an ideal strain choice for experienced cannabis consumers. According to weed growers, the original breeder of Pink Picasso is Wonderbrett.

Pink Picasso strain effects

Reported by 23 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Focused

Relaxed

Pink Picasso strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    28% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    28% of people say it helps with Stress
Pink Picasso strain reviews

August 31, 2022
Like everyone says it has a good citrus/grapefruit scent and flavor. I agree with that but i definitely got a decent amount of lemon and orange in my pre roll. Definitely well balance so the high kinda depends on you. If you’re trying to relax this will get you in the right mood. But it also gives the right amount of happiness, euphoric, and creative energy that you can easily use during the day.
8 people found this helpful
July 23, 2021
This is the most amazing strain for relaxing I have ever smoked. I prefer the flower over Wax and I know this is very Popular in Cali with wax as well, but the aroma is a smooth citrus and pine earth flavor with an amazingly calming high. This strain was well thought out, I can work all day while smoking this and take on a stressful workload and not get anxiety at all. Its also a great strain for taking in at the end of the day. Like a fine wine, this flower was cultivated by a master at genetics. I highly Reccomend it.
7 people found this helpful
September 14, 2021
Honestly, there's nothing particularly notable about this strain for me. Kind of forgettable and I won't be buying it again. It was really mild and just meh.
4 people found this helpful
