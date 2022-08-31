This is the most amazing strain for relaxing I have ever smoked. I prefer the flower over Wax and I know this is very Popular in Cali with wax as well, but the aroma is a smooth citrus and pine earth flavor with an amazingly calming high. This strain was well thought out, I can work all day while smoking this and take on a stressful workload and not get anxiety at all. Its also a great strain for taking in at the end of the day. Like a fine wine, this flower was cultivated by a master at genetics. I highly Reccomend it.