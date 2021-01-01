Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Pink Tuna

Hybrid
Picture of Pink Tuna
stock photo similar to pink tuna
THC 13%CBG 1%Pinene

Pink Tuna potency is lower than average.

No reviews or effects reported yet

Pink Tuna is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Pink Tuna. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Pink Tuna near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Leafly's shopping promise

Here's what to expect when you order online:

Buy legal, clean weed only
Shop high-quality products from local stores
Free online ordering
Placing an order for pickup doesn’t cost extra
No payment until pickup
Order now, pay at the store
Leafly logo

These local flower options are ready to order for same-day pickup

Compare prices on Pink Tuna nugs near you

Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Pink Tuna

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Pink Tuna reviews3

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Pink Tuna terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in Pink Tuna is pinene, followed by myrcene and limonene.

Dominant terpene

Pinene (pine)

Other terpenes

Myrcene(herbal)Limonene(citrus)

Strain spotlight

  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Pink Tuna