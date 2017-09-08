ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Tuna Kush
  • Leafly flower of Tuna Kush

Indica

Tuna Kush

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 80 reviews

Tuna Kush

Tuna Kush is a BC legend that is now surfacing in North American medical cannabis markets. This strain has been deemed one of the most potent available, producing small, dense nuggets that are hard-caked with resin. Although Tuna Kush is not known for its large yield, what does come off these thinner stalks will be rich with potency and flavor. That being said, if this strain makes it to your grow, upgrade your carbon filters because this bud is stinky! Expect notes of pungent skunk, fuel, and a delicate sweetness intermixed.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

427 reported effects from 53 people
Relaxed 79%
Sleepy 54%
Euphoric 52%
Happy 50%
Hungry 33%

Reviews

80

Show all

Avatar for HammockDistrict
Member since 2016
This bud looked unappealing at first and then like others I started to notice how covered and thick it is with trichomes and long orange and red hairs. The buds are super dense and smell just like tuna with a side of kushy skunk. After smoking a bowl, the lower half of my body felt like it was fille...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for getsquanchedon
Member since 2016
"That actually smells like tuna!" A really nice Indica that tastes pungent and doesn't hit you too hard. Took away all of the ache and stress of a 12 hour day on my feet. Has some very happy cerebral effects and makes your body feel relaxed without being too sleepy. Don't expect to get much done, t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Knagawa
Member since 2016
Wowser!! This one is a doozy. Be well prepared for a trip that we'll take you on not only a cerebral high but also a couch lock body buzz. STRONG STRAIN!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Tsukijin
Member since 2017
Imagine eating some tuna sashimi and trying to figure out the after taste, then the next thing you know, you're stoned. This a weird introduction to my review, but the experience itself was such an overload to the stimuli. Anyways, Tuna Kush was an amazing experience. My friend would constantly ta...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for jacobo1997
Member since 2015
If you ask me I'd say this is the most amazing strain of them all. I've done this strain multiple times and it has never let me down. My kind of high with this strain is trippy AF and it allows me to open my imagination and creativity to a new level concluding into a deep heavy sleep. You can also...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Hindu Kush
parent
Strain
Tuna Kush

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Tuna KushUser uploaded image of Tuna KushUser uploaded image of Tuna KushUser uploaded image of Tuna KushUser uploaded image of Tuna KushUser uploaded image of Tuna KushUser uploaded image of Tuna Kush
more
photos