Indica

Pinkman Goo by Twompson Praeter is an unusual flower with a fascinating mutation. While the genetic background of this strain remains unknown, the seedstock was discovered by Praeter’s sister, hidden in an Altoid container behind a stove. Pinkman Goo earned its name from the resinous drops that develop on the astoundingly pink flowers during photosynthesis. This mutation has been said to raise the THC content by up to 4% compared to buds without it. Keep an eye out for Pinkman Goo from CaliCropDoc. 

Avatar for Magne
Member since 2018
Yoooo at first I thought this shit was gonna make me sleep and it got me and all my friends talking so much and we were laughing so hard bro Lmaoo, this is some good weed tbh and the weed was so sticky
Avatar for AceOfRage
Member since 2018
Hands down the best strain I have ever smoked. The fruity after taste is great and very unexpected. very clean high with no negatives. very weird indica I was more uplifted and functional then any other indica that I have smoked. #GDI
Avatar for oldmanfang
Member since 2015
OMG,, I feel like a cloud. This is hands down best weed I have ever had. Had a 2 other friends get this too and all agreed NOT A SINGLE NEGATIVE EFFECT, never have I said that. No dry eyes dry mouth anxiety, only calm painless bliss. We all want more. Thanks GDI you know who you are.
Avatar for Gman1423
Member since 2018
Excellent strain. I was looking for some good bud, and some one gave me this. And it was exactly what I needed. The high was so good, lots of flavor.
Avatar for albertr00
Member since 2016
Really caught off guard by this one as I went into the dispensary looking for my usual platinum gsc the tender brought this one up a couple times and it’s really a more racey but plenty euphoric and relaxation ahead of it it’s 12:30 am and I feel a good vibe maybe not the best if you have anxiety. A...
