Pinky's Advice
Pinky's Advice
PiA
Hybrid
Energetic
Euphoric
Creative
Blueberry
Berry
Lemon
Pinky's Advice effects are mostly energizing.
write a review
Pinky's Advice is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, euphoric, and creative. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pinky's Advice, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Pinky's AdviceOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Pinky's Advice strain effects
Reported by 12 real people like you
Pinky's Advice strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pinky's Advice products near you
Similar to Pinky's Advice near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Pinky's Advice strain reviews(12)
Read all reviews
h........1
May 7, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Talkative
Uplifted
One of the most Potent sativa’s in the New England area pinkies advice tax out at 27% THC that’s very high for a sativa the taste is phenomenal the smell is phenomenal definitely a must grab if you’ve never tried it
H........3
November 26, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Picked up this strain at a dispensary in mass. Sold as a sativa, this is the most pleasant smelling and one of the most pungent strains I’ve ever smoked. Full Fruity, sweet, floral, citrus notes that you can smell immediately upon opening and you can taste all of it! My eyes were extremely heavy half way through my first blunt.( I normally smoke minimum two blunts per session of whatever I get— however I didn’t need to with pinky’s advice.) it made me giggly and giddy with a heavy cerebral high. Very relaxing but not overly relaxing. This was a fun strain.
c........l
August 2, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
This strain has worked better for me than any medication I've ever been prescribed for my diagnoses. This is my bottom bitch strain.