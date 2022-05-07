Picked up this strain at a dispensary in mass. Sold as a sativa, this is the most pleasant smelling and one of the most pungent strains I’ve ever smoked. Full Fruity, sweet, floral, citrus notes that you can smell immediately upon opening and you can taste all of it! My eyes were extremely heavy half way through my first blunt.( I normally smoke minimum two blunts per session of whatever I get— however I didn’t need to with pinky’s advice.) it made me giggly and giddy with a heavy cerebral high. Very relaxing but not overly relaxing. This was a fun strain.

