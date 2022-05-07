Pinky's Advice reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pinky's Advice.
Pinky's Advice strain effects
Reported by 12 real people like you
Pinky's Advice strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Pinky's Advice reviews
h........1
May 7, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Talkative
Uplifted
One of the most Potent sativa’s in the New England area pinkies advice tax out at 27% THC that’s very high for a sativa the taste is phenomenal the smell is phenomenal definitely a must grab if you’ve never tried it
H........3
November 26, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Picked up this strain at a dispensary in mass. Sold as a sativa, this is the most pleasant smelling and one of the most pungent strains I’ve ever smoked. Full Fruity, sweet, floral, citrus notes that you can smell immediately upon opening and you can taste all of it! My eyes were extremely heavy half way through my first blunt.( I normally smoke minimum two blunts per session of whatever I get— however I didn’t need to with pinky’s advice.) it made me giggly and giddy with a heavy cerebral high. Very relaxing but not overly relaxing. This was a fun strain.
c........l
August 2, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
This strain has worked better for me than any medication I've ever been prescribed for my diagnoses. This is my bottom bitch strain.
j........5
January 1, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
25 year Smoker. By far best strain I’ve ever had. From Smyth cannabis. I am a sativa seeker and sour diesel was my favorite strain ever until I found pinky’s advice.
j........7
August 22, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Talkative
This is a great sativa for an early/ mid day smoke. I’m not a big sativa person but I fell in love with this strain. Tastes amazing and takes a bout 3-4 hits to feel the effects!! I was up all morning checking off my TOO DO list!!! Definitely recommend this strain for sativa lovers!
b........8
November 14, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Tingly
I would have to say it feels as if its healing my hangover, it smells like a pink candy mixed with berry's, and a slight undertone of the kush smell.I feel like it makes me more focused and as I kepts smoking I felt as if I got lost into a trance and my headace was gone, would recommend for movies,shows, anything indoors as going out gave me slight paranoia with the high effects, would recommend if the buds look better then mine that's the only reason I'm giving a 4/5.
m........o
September 6, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Favorite strain I’ve found so far. Funny, smells just like a Pinky Rubber Ball. Very uplifting and energizing.
j........g
December 22, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Wow, everyone has there own room preferences but wow….so many flavors, so high..definitely get this if you see it. I paid $50 the thc came in at %31….definitely worth getting this strain.