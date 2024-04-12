Pinnacle reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pinnacle.

Pinnacle strain effects

Reported by 20 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Happy

Talkative

Pinnacle strain helps with

  • Depression
    31% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    21% of people say it helps with Stress

April 12, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Pretty damn enjoyable…Mellow feeling, Relaxed, although still talkative. This is a perfect strain for later in the evening or just even afternoon.
7 people found this helpful
April 15, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
I’ve been a smoker for a long time and a lot flowers don’t impress me. I was definitely stoked with this one! It had an amazing buzz that was relaxing and gave me the feel goods. Definitely more Indica leaning. You won’t be disappointed. 😍
6 people found this helpful
April 7, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Tingly
I’ve searched far and wide and tried many strains to find the right one and this is the one! It provides a nice overall body high while keeping your mind clear.
2 people found this helpful
May 13, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Definitely a night time strain. Tastes like you’re eating a menthol pinecone. Great for helping me get to beddy bye
1 person found this helpful
April 12, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
amazing for pain relief!
1 person found this helpful
June 29, 2024
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
Great strain, I do not work or promote any brand and buddy must have sadly got a bad batch because this has been a go too for me for a few months now
1 person found this helpful
November 3, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Talkative
I would rate this strain as high 3 star, almost 4. Taste more like a Kush then it does the Blue Dreams. Smooth smoke with under tone taste of pine. Sativa dominate Hybrid.
1 person found this helpful
August 29, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Probably the tastiest flower I've ever smoked. I'm normally a cart or sab smoker, for the taste, but this blew me away. Almost no burn or smoking taste, just pure fruity tea. Delicious, and a solid sativa hybrid, super creative. LOVED
1 person found this helpful

