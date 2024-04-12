Pinnacle reviews
- 31% of people say it helps with Depression
- 26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
C........s
April 12, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Pretty damn enjoyable…Mellow feeling, Relaxed, although still talkative. This is a perfect strain for later in the evening or just even afternoon.
j........1
April 15, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
I’ve been a smoker for a long time and a lot flowers don’t impress me. I was definitely stoked with this one! It had an amazing buzz that was relaxing and gave me the feel goods. Definitely more Indica leaning. You won’t be disappointed. 😍
M........6
April 7, 2024
Happy
Tingly
I’ve searched far and wide and tried many strains to find the right one and this is the one! It provides a nice overall body high while keeping your mind clear.
M........r
May 13, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Definitely a night time strain. Tastes like you’re eating a menthol pinecone. Great for helping me get to beddy bye
a........4
April 12, 2024
Relaxed
amazing for pain relief!
W........9
June 29, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed
Great strain, I do not work or promote any brand and buddy must have sadly got a bad batch because this has been a go too for me for a few months now
R........c
November 3, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
I would rate this strain as high 3 star, almost 4. Taste more like a Kush then it does the Blue Dreams. Smooth smoke with under tone taste of pine. Sativa dominate Hybrid.
n........e
August 29, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Probably the tastiest flower I've ever smoked. I'm normally a cart or sab smoker, for the taste, but this blew me away. Almost no burn or smoking taste, just pure fruity tea. Delicious, and a solid sativa hybrid, super creative. LOVED