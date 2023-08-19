Pipe Dream reviews

Pipe Dream strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Talkative

Focused

Pipe Dream strain helps with

  • Depression
    30% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Asthma
    20% of people say it helps with Asthma
  • Fatigue
    10% of people say it helps with Fatigue

August 19, 2023
Found this gem and I really enjoy it. I’ve leaned toward the indica side for a long time. But for some reason it felt like time to go with a good sativa (and pray it doesn’t give me a panic attack like last time). The heady high, the feeling behind the eyes, hit almost immediately and I wasn’t expecting that. Then I just lost myself in music for an hour. I felt uplifted the way I want a sativa to make me feel, but I had no worry, no knot in my chest. I just felt relaxed but ready to do something. I’ve read this is a hard strain to find, but if I see it again, I’ll get it again. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
September 15, 2023
Me and my friends LOVEE this strain. Like a previous review said absolutely a gem. Really nice “sativa” high, so definitely good for socializing with other smokers. Its lineage contains blue dream which is an extremely popular “sativa” strain. But yea, nice head high, feel it in your forehead fs, also a good strain for all times of day.
October 7, 2023
I love this strain
October 17, 2024
pipedream come true! Green light Mo. legal. 71 year old male. get up n go strain. impressive to this old head
November 23, 2023
Stumbled upon this strain during my last dispensary shopping trip. Very smooth inhale and exhale. It has pine and blueberry scent and flavors. The high is pretty intense and gives you a good euphoric high without the couch lock. I’d buy this strain again without a doubt.
September 23, 2023
didnt yield well
Yesterday
Instant head high. First time trying the strain. Amazing smoke. Would do again, had it infused this time
November 3, 2023
Nice light Stoney high nothing that makes u choke to death but is still good helps with anxiety an gives u a high energy laugh high I smoke a lot so not super strong to me but others might feel like it is if ur looking to be in a coma this won’t do it

