Pipe Dream reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pipe Dream.
Pipe Dream strain effects
Pipe Dream strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Asthma
- 10% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Pipe Dream reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
m........5
August 19, 2023
Creative
Happy
Found this gem and I really enjoy it. I’ve leaned toward the indica side for a long time. But for some reason it felt like time to go with a good sativa (and pray it doesn’t give me a panic attack like last time). The heady high, the feeling behind the eyes, hit almost immediately and I wasn’t expecting that. Then I just lost myself in music for an hour. I felt uplifted the way I want a sativa to make me feel, but I had no worry, no knot in my chest. I just felt relaxed but ready to do something. I’ve read this is a hard strain to find, but if I see it again, I’ll get it again. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
c........o
September 15, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Me and my friends LOVEE this strain. Like a previous review said absolutely a gem. Really nice “sativa” high, so definitely good for socializing with other smokers. Its lineage contains blue dream which is an extremely popular “sativa” strain. But yea, nice head high, feel it in your forehead fs, also a good strain for all times of day.
W........7
October 7, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
I love this strain
S........s
October 17, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
pipedream come true! Green light Mo. legal. 71 year old male. get up n go strain. impressive to this old head
j........s
November 23, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Stumbled upon this strain during my last dispensary shopping trip. Very smooth inhale and exhale. It has pine and blueberry scent and flavors. The high is pretty intense and gives you a good euphoric high without the couch lock. I’d buy this strain again without a doubt.
h........t
September 23, 2023
Dry mouth
didnt yield well
t........n
Yesterday
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
Tingly
Instant head high. First time trying the strain. Amazing smoke. Would do again, had it infused this time
z........4
November 3, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Nice light Stoney high nothing that makes u choke to death but is still good helps with anxiety an gives u a high energy laugh high I smoke a lot so not super strong to me but others might feel like it is if ur looking to be in a coma this won’t do it