Found this gem and I really enjoy it. I’ve leaned toward the indica side for a long time. But for some reason it felt like time to go with a good sativa (and pray it doesn’t give me a panic attack like last time). The heady high, the feeling behind the eyes, hit almost immediately and I wasn’t expecting that. Then I just lost myself in music for an hour. I felt uplifted the way I want a sativa to make me feel, but I had no worry, no knot in my chest. I just felt relaxed but ready to do something. I’ve read this is a hard strain to find, but if I see it again, I’ll get it again. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️