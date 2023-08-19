stock photo similar to Pipe Dream
Hybrid

Pipe Dream

Pipe Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Dream, Acapulco Gold, and Cinderella 99. This strain is 80% sativa and 20% indica. Pipe Dream has a complex and enticing flavor profile that combines the blueberry, cedar, and fuel notes of its parents with a hint of haze. This strain is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a potent and uplifting high. Leafly customers tell us Pipe Dream effects include feeling talkative, giggly, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pipe Dream when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, mood swings, and low libido. Bred by Broken Coast, Pipe Dream features flavors like blueberry, pine, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Pipe Dream typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram. Pipe Dream is a rare strain that is not widely available in the legal market, but it is worth trying for its stimulating and euphoric effects. It can induce a creative and energetic buzz that is perfect for socializing or working on a project. It also has a high resistance to mold and mildew, making it a low-maintenance strain for growers who want a fast-flowering and high-yielding harvest. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pipe Dream, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Pipe Dream strain effects

Reported by 10 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Focused

Pipe Dream strain helps with

  • Depression
    30% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Asthma
    20% of people say it helps with Asthma
  • Fatigue
    10% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Pipe Dream strain reviews10

August 19, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Happy
Found this gem and I really enjoy it. I’ve leaned toward the indica side for a long time. But for some reason it felt like time to go with a good sativa (and pray it doesn’t give me a panic attack like last time). The heady high, the feeling behind the eyes, hit almost immediately and I wasn’t expecting that. Then I just lost myself in music for an hour. I felt uplifted the way I want a sativa to make me feel, but I had no worry, no knot in my chest. I just felt relaxed but ready to do something. I’ve read this is a hard strain to find, but if I see it again, I’ll get it again. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
8 people found this helpful
September 15, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Me and my friends LOVEE this strain. Like a previous review said absolutely a gem. Really nice “sativa” high, so definitely good for socializing with other smokers. Its lineage contains blue dream which is an extremely popular “sativa” strain. But yea, nice head high, feel it in your forehead fs, also a good strain for all times of day.
2 people found this helpful
October 7, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
I love this strain
1 person found this helpful
