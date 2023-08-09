PK Crasher reviews
PK Crasher strain effects
PK Crasher strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
j........5
August 9, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Top 5 strain for me!!! I described this to a friend as; you smoke this, sit back, and the weird shit will come find YOU. Then, I smoked some, and saw a midget out for a jog for the first time in my life…
w........0
August 30, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
amazing strain for depression and anxiety might be too powerful for middle weights or lightweight smokers may leave u crashing n tired at a point
B........8
March 12, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
idk why they say this is a low THC strain when mine from Ozone was 32.9% and even though it was a $15 eighth, it was fresh, moist, springy buds covered in a grayish white layer of tricomes. the kind of high that puts a smile on your face whether you want it or not.
c........_
November 29, 2023
oops wrote a review and I could've sworn I picked flower but it says for cartridge. False. I picked me up a nice 30% eighth
b........0
January 10, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Happy
smells & tastes like gas ! very skunky, definitely my kind of weed ! I could smoke this everyday.
s........n
Today
Relaxed
Sleepy
True in-da-couch indica, heavy. Taste is amazing, light and sweet. This one is a powerful force against anxiety, stress, insomnia. Worries melt away but so does one’s will with this strain lol so be prepared to stay put, this tree is for lampin. A great beach day chill strain. Total “treat yo-self” levels of relaxation. I smoke medical, specially for anxiety and depression, this strain feels like a flood that overwhelms them with depths of calm. Leaving me instead, immersed in laid back tranquility. Enjoy 🙏🏼
a........7
January 4, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Good strain. Mild body high. Made my face feel numb and put me in a great mood, while feeling relaxed. I felt kind of drunk too and think this strain might help people who drink too much.