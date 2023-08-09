True in-da-couch indica, heavy. Taste is amazing, light and sweet. This one is a powerful force against anxiety, stress, insomnia. Worries melt away but so does one’s will with this strain lol so be prepared to stay put, this tree is for lampin. A great beach day chill strain. Total “treat yo-self” levels of relaxation. I smoke medical, specially for anxiety and depression, this strain feels like a flood that overwhelms them with depths of calm. Leaving me instead, immersed in laid back tranquility. Enjoy 🙏🏼