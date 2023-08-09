stock photo similar to PK Crasher
PK Crasher is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pure Kush and Wedding Crasher. This strain is a relaxing and potent hybrid that has a skunky and earthy aroma with notes of vanilla, grape, and citrus. PK Crasher is 18.73% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us PK Crasher effects include calm, sleepy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose PK Crasher when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, PK Crasher features flavors like earthy, sour, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of PK Crasher typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a couch-locking and sedating hybrid that can help you unwind and sleep at night. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed PK Crasher, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



PK Crasher strain reviews7

August 9, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Top 5 strain for me!!! I described this to a friend as; you smoke this, sit back, and the weird shit will come find YOU. Then, I smoked some, and saw a midget out for a jog for the first time in my life…
12 people found this helpful
August 30, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
amazing strain for depression and anxiety might be too powerful for middle weights or lightweight smokers may leave u crashing n tired at a point
3 people found this helpful
March 12, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
idk why they say this is a low THC strain when mine from Ozone was 32.9% and even though it was a $15 eighth, it was fresh, moist, springy buds covered in a grayish white layer of tricomes. the kind of high that puts a smile on your face whether you want it or not.
2 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

