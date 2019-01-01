Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Created by Panther Genetics in Ohio, Placenta is a cross between Mother of All Cherries and GMO Cookies. It’s an indica-dominant hybrid that offers wonderful flavors of berry and earth. Drawing from its powerful parents, the potent high will put you in the couch, so be sure to have a movie or your favorite video game queued up.