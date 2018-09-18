ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Bred by House Genetics, Mother of All Cherries is an indica-dominant hybrid of Mother of Berries and Cherry Pie. It has compact trichome-coated buds with purple accents, and retains a sweet berry scent. Mother of All Cherries is a great strain for anyone with a passion for fruity buds and heavy-hitting indicas.

 

Avatar for Townsy
Member since 2017
Lovely smooth smoke. Definitely hits you quite quickly with a heavy relaxing mellow feeling.
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Mother of Berries
Cherry Pie
Mother of All Cherries
Placenta
