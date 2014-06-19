ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Platinum Bubba Kush

Platinum Bubba Kush is a “platinum” level indica-dominant strain for those who are looking for strong medicine. Best for strong body relaxation, pain relief, sleepiness and appetite stimulation, Pbk is a long-lasting “creeper” that may take a few minutes to kick in, but you won’t miss it once it does. Floral and full of kush spiciness in aroma, the flowers of this strain will have a surprisingly sweet flavor that’s a patient favorite. Across between Platinum OG Kush and Bubba Kush, this indica finishes flowering in 8 to 9 weeks. These dense, purple-hued nugs are popular in California and are finding their way to other areas.

2373 reported effects from 283 people
Relaxed 70%
Happy 58%
Euphoric 46%
Sleepy 45%
Hungry 36%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 6%
Paranoid 3%

vaporbong
Member since 2014
Great floral taste and some of the strongest munchies ever. While we were on this strain, my friend asked if he could have some of the pizza I was making and I said no. I realized later that my munchies were so strong that I was not thinking rationally and of course split the pizza with him...and ...
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
pboyer
Member since 2013
Very good medicine for helping my fibromyalgia. The best I've had so far for my flare ups.
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricUplifted
fergusonsamuel
Member since 2017
This is the best strain I have ever found! Fantastic for body aches and pains. Works very well as a muscle relaxer. Not so good for being social. I just wanted to melt into the couch and watch TV. Which also makes it great for sleep. I wake up the next morning in the exact same spot I fell asleep. I...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
VJvalvenus420
Member since 2015
This strain is a mega munchie hitter! The smell & taste remind me of gasoline, similar to Sour Diesel or Chemdog; which BTW are both great strains if u ask me. Anyhow, PBK has a dark green and purplish tint to it. The nugs are medium to large size and somewhat hard and dense but still moist aswell...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
TRexLovesMaeWest
Member since 2015
2 is enough. Holy T-Rex hand grenade, Batman! Japanese ninjas in raptor suits. Definitely a good one for porch use. Spiders and spiderwebs. Bug whispering.
GigglyTalkative
Platinum OG
Bubba Kush
Platinum Bubba Kush

