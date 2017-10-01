ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Platinum Huckleberry Cookies
Hybrid

Platinum Huckleberry Cookies by Dynasty Seeds is a labor of love that began in 2014. This strain crosses a potent Platinum Girl Scout Cookies mother plant and Dynasty’s own Oregon Huckleberry father. The hybrid of these two strains offers growers higher yields, better internodal spacing, and a complexity of flavor few strains achieve. Its aroma is sour berries and mint while the flavor is hashy and floral. Platinum Huckleberry Cookies stimulates the mind with a rush of euphoria and crests into a full-body couchlock.

Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
if you get the chance to try this strain, do it! It's a good medicine for relief during the day, also does wonders for my depression in the same way Lemonhead OG handles my depression. Also I noticed my anxiety is completely nonexistent & that's very rare.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for CT321
Member since 2017
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies is a nice looking, tasty strain with colorful buds and loaded with trichomes! The high is a nicely balanced hybrid high that soars like a sativa but is nice and social at the onset then mellows to a comfortable indica narcotic effect later. Great for pain, anxiety, relax...
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for NativeBecca85
Member since 2017
I have fibromyalgia and this strain has really helped with my pain!
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Omgwtfpnutbuttabbq
Member since 2015
Very stoney. Able to hold intelligent conversation or thoughts if you want, but also can lose yourself in thought and just zone out. Physical actions are on autopilot. Like putting-your-phone-in-the-fridge stoned. Heavy eyelids. Of course being a cookies cross means I always get the damn munchies, b...
HungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for CBDBurner
Member since 2017
Love this strain very relaxing and pain killing properties only bring it out on the weekend usually Sundays. I don't have a care in the world just enjoying the lazy feeling.
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Lineage

Platinum GSC
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies

