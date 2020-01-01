ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Platinum Valley

Platinum Valley

Platinum Valley is an award-winning strain from Colorado. It is extremely potent and offers a classic smell. A cross of SFV Headband and Silver Grapes, this strain emits a strong aroma of funk and citrus. You might find a little sweetness in its taste, but this strain is defined by its sharp smells. The effects of Platinum Valley are going to be experienced mostly in your head—it is stimulating and euphoric. Its strong THC levels and cerebral stimulation can create anxiety and/or paranoia if you don’t have a high tolerance, so be sure to take it easy at first if it’s not already in your regular rotation. A potent sativa, Platinum Valley will do really well if mixed with a little CBD flower, as that will help mitigate any potential anxiety and mellow out the strain.

