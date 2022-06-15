Plum Propane
Plum Propane
PPr
Hybrid
Uplifted
Talkative
Happy
Plum
Mango
Sweet
Plum Propane effects are mostly energizing.
Plum Propane strain effects
Plum Propane strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 50% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Plum Propane strain reviews(4)
f........7
June 15, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
b........9
May 4, 2022
D........s
June 2, 2022
Happy
Talkative