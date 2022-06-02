Plum Propane reviews
Plum Propane strain effects
Plum Propane strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 50% of people say it helps with Inflammation
D........s
June 2, 2022
Happy
Talkative
Uplifted
This strain is one of the most pleasantly fragrant I've experienced. It made me feel happy and talkative while my boyfriend's experience was much more relaxed. I would definitely purchase again.
b........9
May 4, 2022
Smoked some popcorn I picked up. Really no flavor in the smoke whatsoever. Took awhile to feel the effects on a 1g roll. Nice heady high, calm and chill. Very relaxing, not a huge fan of High Supply but I'd get again.
f........7
June 15, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
Not many strains helps me like this one does. Hits in the head and the rest of the body just follows suit. I wish I could find more strains that work this good.