Plum Wine is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Flo and Dosidos. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Plum Wine is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, the average price of Plum Wine typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Plum Wine’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Plum Wine, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







