Pluto may no longer be a planet, but that doesn’t debase the cosmic makeup of this charming indica. Debilitating sedation, commonly lamented by indica connoisseurs, is not a matter of contention for Pluto Kush, which thrives at providing instant physical relief while maintaining steady cerebral stimulation. The fluffy, soft flowers emanate a pungent aroma indicative of the strong, pleasant medicinal effects it administers.
Pluto Kush
