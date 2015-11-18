Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Gives you a loss of sense, you feel loud yet very quite a unique euphoria. A heavy feeling in the body which is mainly felt around the chest,ankles,knees. Ultimately transforming the eye lids into 2 Tons. The buds were very dense with lots of trichomes, the taste was quite earthy. This strain isn’t ...
Bought an HP of this strain. Had never had it but the deal was too good. Didn’t try it till I busted open the vacuum bag. The aroma is a combination of Jack Herer’s fruitiness with skunk. It is amazing.
The effects are awesome and potent. Instant sedation. Think tranquilizer dart. And this is from...
All hail Pluto, the God of Death!! Pluto Kush brings out that Pagan girl dancing in the woods at night with her eyes lined in charcoal. I LOVE this strain and it has become one of those by which I measure all other strains. It kicks pain in the ass, relaxes me enough to manage the intense anxiety th...
I'm a lover of indica's and this didn't disappoint. For me, Pluto's onset was what you would expect of a straight indica at 28pct thc. Out of bed at 3am with pain, so decided to try pluto instead of an OG I had planned on. Wasn't disappointed with pain relief and overall total body comfort and wa...
One of my favourite indica strains. I love the sweet, berry-like flavour it has. It puts me in a good headspace, instantly crushing my depression and directing my thoughts to a calm place.
I smoke it to help me sleep, eat and calm down. It helps me feel better when I'm unwell. It also helps with my...