ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Pluto Kush
  4. Reviews

Pluto Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pluto Kush.

Reviews

23

Avatar for Transit22
Member since 2018
It’s hard to be stressed out on this strain. It’s super mind numbing and sedative. Don’t worry Pluto, I’m not a planet either.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for WWWWWWWOWWWWWWW
Member since 2018
Gives you a loss of sense, you feel loud yet very quite a unique euphoria. A heavy feeling in the body which is mainly felt around the chest,ankles,knees. Ultimately transforming the eye lids into 2 Tons. The buds were very dense with lots of trichomes, the taste was quite earthy. This strain isn’t ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for joyv6
Member since 2018
Knocks me on my bum, brings me to space. ♥️
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for JoeInLA
Member since 2016
Bought an HP of this strain. Had never had it but the deal was too good. Didn’t try it till I busted open the vacuum bag. The aroma is a combination of Jack Herer’s fruitiness with skunk. It is amazing. The effects are awesome and potent. Instant sedation. Think tranquilizer dart. And this is from...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Pluto KushUser uploaded image of Pluto KushUser uploaded image of Pluto KushUser uploaded image of Pluto KushUser uploaded image of Pluto KushUser uploaded image of Pluto KushUser uploaded image of Pluto Kush
more
photos
Avatar for tuliptx
Member since 2017
All hail Pluto, the God of Death!! Pluto Kush brings out that Pagan girl dancing in the woods at night with her eyes lined in charcoal. I LOVE this strain and it has become one of those by which I measure all other strains. It kicks pain in the ass, relaxes me enough to manage the intense anxiety th...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for RWright
Member since 2016
I'm a lover of indica's and this didn't disappoint. For me, Pluto's onset was what you would expect of a straight indica at 28pct thc. Out of bed at 3am with pain, so decided to try pluto instead of an OG I had planned on. Wasn't disappointed with pain relief and overall total body comfort and wa...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for bp71
Member since 2016
Good strain for insomnia. Good flavor.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for TheFamilyStoner
Member since 2016
One of my favourite indica strains. I love the sweet, berry-like flavour it has. It puts me in a good headspace, instantly crushing my depression and directing my thoughts to a calm place. I smoke it to help me sleep, eat and calm down. It helps me feel better when I'm unwell. It also helps with my...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed