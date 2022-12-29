Pluto reviews
Pluto strain effects
Pluto strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
h........x
December 29, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Pluto from house of cultivar, sold as Grandaddy Pluto by cookies is a top of the line strain of cannabis. It is hands down some of the best flower I have smoked in the 12 years I've lived in Washington state. It looks, smells, and tastes incredible. The nugs are black as night and covered in frost with almost blue streaks in them. It smells flowery and like diesel with a pungent aroma that fills the nostrils. The high reminds me of some of the first times I got stoned. My head was swimming, I felt like my thoughts were underwater and my voice sounded extra crisp or echoey to me. All my senses were heightened like taste, touch, and smell. A salad I had found unappetizing before smoking was nearby and after I cleared a bong bowl of this stuff I kept smelling the salad and it smelled amazing so I devoured it. Overall incredible 10/10 strain and cultivator, would recommend.
g........n
February 23, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Solid four stars. Definitely useful for pain and stress; more of a chill effect but can still function as well.
g........8
January 17, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Pluto is an amazing genetic almost completely purple with streaks of light green covered in trichomes. The flower has a good structure but airy at the same time. It tastes sweet and piny and when burnt it smells like a mildly gassy pungent pine tree
a........1
January 16, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
It’s very balanced. There is a great body washing, tingly calm, you get like you do with most good indicas, but the mind stays clear. It’s great for productivity. Before I knew it I was doing a bunch of household chores that I was completely unmotivated to do when I got home from work.
m........o
February 19, 2024
Hungry
Sleepy
Local Vape Shop turned me on to Gashouse few months ago. First time out of the gate was right on! I hate coughing when smoking, it ruins everything, so I take bird hits. No cough with Pluto. Raw smells like fruit loops (to me) I buy these colored purses that have an alleged 3.5 grams, but ARE ALWAYS LIGHT A TENTH! And that crap out drying out is bs, as they should be cured well before packaging. I like the high.... When you smoke the same strain, its like "am I high?" When you mix it up, you experience weed better. (I believe) Variety is the spice of life. The only bad thing I can say is dry mouth like a mofo, so have a drink on hand. I get by on 1-3 joints a day. 3.4g I get about 6 joints. Worth the cost, wont let you down. "Try it, It'll make you feel good, good, good."
b........d
April 12, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Shout Out High Hope ICT! Relaxing Indica With a sweet grape, blueberry, and pungent like a sour grape taste. Wrapped in a Hemp OG Purple
c........5
January 28, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Definitely got the desired indica effects for treating depression and insomnia, was able to relax enough to focus on things when trying it mid day as well. The flavor is a bit different from your average bud. Not sweet but still had a berry after taste. Think like a really healthy fruit nutrigrain bar lol. Solid 4 out of 5 just for the taste. I like funkier, skunkier or sweeter.
t........9
June 1, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
I took mabye 3 dab hit 1 dab rig hit 2 dabs straw hits I was super stoned and I was falling asleep I'm my chair and it was almost like I was numb so my pain in my legs and lower back were at ease.