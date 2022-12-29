Local Vape Shop turned me on to Gashouse few months ago. First time out of the gate was right on! I hate coughing when smoking, it ruins everything, so I take bird hits. No cough with Pluto. Raw smells like fruit loops (to me) I buy these colored purses that have an alleged 3.5 grams, but ARE ALWAYS LIGHT A TENTH! And that crap out drying out is bs, as they should be cured well before packaging. I like the high.... When you smoke the same strain, its like "am I high?" When you mix it up, you experience weed better. (I believe) Variety is the spice of life. The only bad thing I can say is dry mouth like a mofo, so have a drink on hand. I get by on 1-3 joints a day. 3.4g I get about 6 joints. Worth the cost, wont let you down. "Try it, It'll make you feel good, good, good."