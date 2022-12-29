Pluto from house of cultivar, sold as Grandaddy Pluto by cookies is a top of the line strain of cannabis. It is hands down some of the best flower I have smoked in the 12 years I've lived in Washington state. It looks, smells, and tastes incredible. The nugs are black as night and covered in frost with almost blue streaks in them. It smells flowery and like diesel with a pungent aroma that fills the nostrils. The high reminds me of some of the first times I got stoned. My head was swimming, I felt like my thoughts were underwater and my voice sounded extra crisp or echoey to me. All my senses were heightened like taste, touch, and smell. A salad I had found unappetizing before smoking was nearby and after I cleared a bong bowl of this stuff I kept smelling the salad and it smelled amazing so I devoured it. Overall incredible 10/10 strain and cultivator, would recommend.