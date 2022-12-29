stock photo similar to Pluto
Pluto
Pluto is a weed strain from the California brand Gashouse in 2022. This indica strain is a cross of Gelato #33 and 1991 Triangle Kush backcrossed once, dubbed TK 91 Bx1. According to Gashouse, Seed Junky Genetics bred the strain, and Gashouse obtained a selection from those seeds. Pluto became available as feminized seeds in 2022.
Pluto strain effects
Pluto strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
Pluto strain reviews30
h........x
December 29, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
g........n
February 23, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
g........8
January 17, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed