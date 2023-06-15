Poddy Mouth reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Poddy Mouth.

Poddy Mouth strain effects

Reported by 20 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Aroused

Euphoric

Poddy Mouth strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    26% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Depression
    21% of people say it helps with Depression

Poddy Mouth reviews

June 15, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This shit gave me an awakening. Shout out to mfny. Peace to earth. Out.
13 people found this helpful
August 26, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Onset melted the pain right out of my body and took my head completely offline. I felt tingly and got those deep chills in my core that I have not felt in twenty years. Deeply relaxing with heavy eyelids. Your mind will not stay focused so just go with it. It is not heady in the anxious/paranoid way but in the introspective deeply relaxing journey way. Very powerful in edible form and can make you unsteady on your feet. Stay put and enjoy! (MFNY Cherry Mouth Live Rosin Edible)
12 people found this helpful
October 11, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Helped quite a bit with my period cramps Made me super giggly and energetic (cooked and then cleaned my kitchen and bathroom after) Didn’t really get the munchies as much I normally do
4 people found this helpful
January 17, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Just like the other reviews…I like it and it doesn’t make me hungry afterwards, but mysteriously enough it makes my nose very congested, that will last about 15 to 20 minutes. Other than that…giggly, talkative, and EUPHORIC!! I forgot to mention one BIG thing is excellent for pain control as well and I was able to stay on task do my job easily with no problems!!!!
2 people found this helpful
April 12, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
I went 150 miles to heaven!
1 person found this helpful
July 15, 2023
Happy
Talkative
Uplifted but not anxious. Has a great gassy taste and helps me feel motivated. Great for my nausea as well.
1 person found this helpful
November 12, 2023
Energetic
Happy
This strain was smoked out of a 2 kink beaker zong with a tree perc down steam. The flower looked small but dense. Fairly frosty. Every hit was smooth and never stale no matter how hard I pulled. I got notes of tree fruit and flower and occasional tea. But and over all smooth clean hit every time. 10/10 would recommend and smoke again
1 person found this helpful
February 10, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Excellent smoke, seeds grown give near exact plants with all from Humboldt Seed Company. I love this added to my medicine cabinet. She not a huge indoor yielder, but her potency helps make up for the loss. Cheers
1 person found this helpful

