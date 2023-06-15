Onset melted the pain right out of my body and took my head completely offline. I felt tingly and got those deep chills in my core that I have not felt in twenty years. Deeply relaxing with heavy eyelids. Your mind will not stay focused so just go with it. It is not heady in the anxious/paranoid way but in the introspective deeply relaxing journey way. Very powerful in edible form and can make you unsteady on your feet. Stay put and enjoy! (MFNY Cherry Mouth Live Rosin Edible)