HybridTHC 32%CBD —
Point Breeze
Point Breeze is a weed strain, released by Khalifa Kush in 2025. Point Breeze is a cross of Khalifa Kush x Gastro Pop. Point Breeze has big, bubbly, purple-pointed trichome covered buds. Point Breeze should taste like grape bubblegum mixed with classic diesel fuel. Point Breeze should taste like a mix of its parents with KK gas notes followed by a unique berry candy aroma straight from its Gastro Pop lineage. Point Breeze feels like a top-of-head trip to the upper atmosphere, slowly drifting you back to earth to keep your day moving. Point Breeze's top terpenes are myrcene, limonene , b-caryophyllene, and linalool.
