Polar Pop strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Creative

Polar Pop strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Arthritis
    25% of people say it helps with Arthritis

January 13, 2024
Would strongly recommend if you want to mellow out after a long day. The taste isn’t very strong but still prominent.
November 21, 2024
Most definitely a top tier strain with top tier genetics!! The high is extremely relaxing while also turning you into a social butterfly lol. Also very euphoric. Also cannot forget to mention the taste/aroma is out of this world. But impossible to describe.
October 27, 2024
Covered in trichomes, helps me with focus and motivation

