Polar Pop reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Polar Pop.
Polar Pop strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Polar Pop strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Arthritis
Polar Pop reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
7........8
January 13, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Would strongly recommend if you want to mellow out after a long day. The taste isn’t very strong but still prominent.
s........9
November 21, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Most definitely a top tier strain with top tier genetics!! The high is extremely relaxing while also turning you into a social butterfly lol. Also very euphoric. Also cannot forget to mention the taste/aroma is out of this world. But impossible to describe.
l........r
October 27, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Covered in trichomes, helps me with focus and motivation