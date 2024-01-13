stock photo similar to Polar Pop
SativaTHC 29%CBD —
Polar Pop
Polar Pop is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gastro Pop and The Menthol. Polar Pop is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Compound Genetics, the average price of Polar Pop typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Polar Pop’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Polar Pop, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Polar Pop strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Polar Pop strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Arthritis
Polar Pop strain reviews4
7........8
January 13, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
s........9
November 21, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
l........r
October 27, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused