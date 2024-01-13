stock photo similar to Polar Pop
SativaTHC 29%CBD

Polar Pop

Polar Pop is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gastro Pop and The Menthol. Polar Pop is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Compound Genetics, the average price of Polar Pop typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Polar Pop’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Polar Pop, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Polar Pop strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Creative

Polar Pop strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Arthritis
    25% of people say it helps with Arthritis
Polar Pop strain reviews4

January 13, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Would strongly recommend if you want to mellow out after a long day. The taste isn’t very strong but still prominent.
November 21, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
Most definitely a top tier strain with top tier genetics!! The high is extremely relaxing while also turning you into a social butterfly lol. Also very euphoric. Also cannot forget to mention the taste/aroma is out of this world. But impossible to describe.
October 27, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Covered in trichomes, helps me with focus and motivation
