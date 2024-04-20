“Powered Sugar” by Cookies is a great Hybrid strain of Cookies X Sugar Berry Scone. Very flavorful, buds are just completely coated with tricomes, almost looks like “Powered Sugar” I understood the analogy right away. Tastes like GSC’s with a tad bit of grape funk. I recommend this strain, my batch was 8 months old and was super sticky from a squeeze of the bud, releasing a powerful aroma of berry. Hybrid so don’t expect to be tired or hungry.