Powder Sugar reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Powder Sugar.
Powder Sugar strain effects
Powder Sugar strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Fatigue
s........6
April 20, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
“Powered Sugar” by Cookies is a great Hybrid strain of Cookies X Sugar Berry Scone. Very flavorful, buds are just completely coated with tricomes, almost looks like “Powered Sugar” I understood the analogy right away. Tastes like GSC’s with a tad bit of grape funk. I recommend this strain, my batch was 8 months old and was super sticky from a squeeze of the bud, releasing a powerful aroma of berry. Hybrid so don’t expect to be tired or hungry.
c........1
November 4, 2023
Relaxed
Meh, was okay.. light flavor and effets.
j........z
December 30, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
My current favorite. Hard hitting, but mellow and nice. Taste a little grapey, but very subtle. Crumbles well and long lasting.
a........3
October 8, 2024
Sleepy
Tried cone and bowl,the choke sneaks up. hard burn and bad cough for multiple parties involved
d........9
November 11, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
was fire, nice frosty, purple buds.
C........8
June 8, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Nice mellow smoke with a long lasting high that creeps up slowly and evenly. Tight sticky buds that break down easily and roll up nicely. Expect to both ramble on and zone out of conversations with yourself and whoever is nearby.
k........n
September 10, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Dope Smoke! 💯
t........d
November 5, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
Me and a buddy smoked a gram preroll and it was straight fire. Both of us said it’s top shelf shit. Was scorched for like 2 hours. Very smooth also, highly recommend 🤘🏼