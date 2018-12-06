ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Grown by Lazy Bee Gardens in Washington, Powderhound is a Jack Herer cross that inherits gently uplifting effects that bring vibrance to your day. Powered by terpenes terpinolene and caryophyllene, Powderhound bursts with unmistakable aromatic notes of black pepper, lemon, and lime that awaken the senses. Kindling focus and engagement, this sativa-dominant strain is the perfect companion for creatives, social butterflies, and outdoor adventurers. 

Reviews

3

Avatar for Opticsnail
Member since 2018
This is an amazing strain because it helps me be awake but relaxed at the same time it is truly amazing 👌👌🔥🔥
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Powderhound