Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Grown by Lazy Bee Gardens in Washington, Powderhound is a Jack Herer cross that inherits gently uplifting effects that bring vibrance to your day. Powered by terpenes terpinolene and caryophyllene, Powderhound bursts with unmistakable aromatic notes of black pepper, lemon, and lime that awaken the senses. Kindling focus and engagement, this sativa-dominant strain is the perfect companion for creatives, social butterflies, and outdoor adventurers.