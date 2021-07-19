Prenup reviews
Prenup strain effects
Reported by 30 real people like you
Prenup strain helps with
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 17% of people say it helps with Fatigue
M........a
July 19, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
I heard about this strain and got a kick out of the name so I had to try! I’m not really a saliva fan however I do like my hybrids even if they’re satuva dominant. I did my research as I always do on each strain I’m smoking and saw someone reported arousal as the top effect; once again I laughed. I said there is no way 😅 boy was I wrong. Arousal is certainly the first effect. After that wears away you are left with a nice, heavy hitting high that is uplifting and energetic with the slight body high to give you that relaxation aspect. Perfect for both day and night time.
R........n
February 6, 2021
Aroused
Creative
This is definitely my favorite strain out right now! The affects are amazing. Pre-nup is a great day time strain for me because it gives me a sativa head high but also relaxes my shoulders and muscles like an indica. I stay clear headed the whole time with a relaxed and euphoric feel. They carry it at the Lake and Bake stores in Eufaula and Stigler as well as at The Grass Station in Mcalester. Definitely try it out!
T........p
May 26, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
One hit and I was shocked as well your spouse if they say that you wanted a pre nup lol but all jokes aside this strain is for those with a high tolerance to flower cause I sure have one and this is satisfying and over exceeding my expectations .
s........5
February 28, 2021
Wedding cake x MAC. sharp piney smell similar to jack herer. gummy candy sweet cake flavor. sativa dominant hybrid.
a........7
May 24, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Otw to swimming lessons with the kid and not even annoyed by it, in a very cheery motivated mood for a Monday at 5pm
Z........a
August 20, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
This strain acts pretty fast, felt very relaxed and happy. Didn’t need a lot to achieve desired effect. Gasoline and lime smell. tasted decent also. Soft nugs with lots of trichomes and orange hairs. Smoked really smooth. Good for depression and mood lifting. This strain is a must try for sedating and relaxing effects, helps ease my anxiety/depression as well, but not making me too sedated to where I want to nap during the day which is good for me. would definitely help me sleep at night though, also good. More like a chill and be happy watching tv kind of euphoria. You won’t be disappointed in these frosty buds
N........s
January 9, 2022
Aroused
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
I got this in a distillate because I’m out of my Rec until a few more days, am using Apex Yocan- Pretty much the first strain I had seen that was exactly as reviewed here- Usually the views if there are a lot of time card for the kitchen I have been opinions- everything everyone else is written about this sit here dumb that her bed is spot on- this is the best friend I have ever had an office my first love is jilly bean from GH and now this Prenup from T- Great goofy, happy feeling head high after about 10 minutes for me, of vaping- usually I need a LOT more but this is strong enough for me which is great- Was able to socialize and laugh with my family for about an hour, and then finally after 2 nights of only 3 hours of sleep, I was able to drift off for about 6 hours and I’m waking up feeling sore, (And that is known for me after the cannabis does it's job and I’m able to relax because I am so tense normally) which is great for me- I actually made an account here after lurking and reading reviews for years due to this strain- 🥰😍10/10 I am not very good with describing the taste because I’ve only just started a few years ago, my first taste at 37 years old or so- It took me long enough but glad I’m here
c........e
January 9, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
Flower at the local Trulieve. One of the best smelling strains that I have enjoyed, so far. Immediately hit with a spicy citrus-pine scent that lingers for a second in the nose. 2.6% total terps and the top is myrcene followed by limonene which perfectly matches the scent. This batch tested at 20% but I care more about the terp profile. First hit was harsh, but I'm getting over a sickness. Levelled into a calm and safe head & body tingle. Didn't get the arousal, as noted but I felt nice and warm. Stimulated hunger, per usual. Will buy again.