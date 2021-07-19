I got this in a distillate because I’m out of my Rec until a few more days, am using Apex Yocan- Pretty much the first strain I had seen that was exactly as reviewed here- Usually the views if there are a lot of time card for the kitchen I have been opinions- everything everyone else is written about this sit here dumb that her bed is spot on- this is the best friend I have ever had an office my first love is jilly bean from GH and now this Prenup from T- Great goofy, happy feeling head high after about 10 minutes for me, of vaping- usually I need a LOT more but this is strong enough for me which is great- Was able to socialize and laugh with my family for about an hour, and then finally after 2 nights of only 3 hours of sleep, I was able to drift off for about 6 hours and I’m waking up feeling sore, (And that is known for me after the cannabis does it's job and I’m able to relax because I am so tense normally) which is great for me- I actually made an account here after lurking and reading reviews for years due to this strain- 🥰😍10/10 I am not very good with describing the taste because I’ve only just started a few years ago, my first taste at 37 years old or so- It took me long enough but glad I’m here