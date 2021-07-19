I heard about this strain and got a kick out of the name so I had to try! I’m not really a saliva fan however I do like my hybrids even if they’re satuva dominant. I did my research as I always do on each strain I’m smoking and saw someone reported arousal as the top effect; once again I laughed. I said there is no way 😅 boy was I wrong. Arousal is certainly the first effect. After that wears away you are left with a nice, heavy hitting high that is uplifting and energetic with the slight body high to give you that relaxation aspect. Perfect for both day and night time.