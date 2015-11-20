ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Primus
  • Leafly flower of Primus
  • Close up cannabis flower of Primus

Indica

Primus

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 103 reviews

Primus nugget
Primus

Primus, also called Primus OG, is a complex indica strain that combines Arcata, Trainwreck, and 303 OG. Each parent strain passes on something special to Primus: Arcata with its creative activation, Trainwreck with its long-lasting euphoria, and 303 OG with its sour fruit flavors. This trifecta of duration, fragrance, and quality of high makes for a potent hybrid cherished by patients and recreational consumers alike.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

527 reported effects from 65 people
Relaxed 81%
Happy 73%
Euphoric 55%
Uplifted 46%
Creative 32%

Reviews

103

Show all

Avatar for Feels64
Member since 2016
I am in love with this weed. I've been smoking it all day. I was smoking white widow the past 2 weeks and honestly, this stuff tops it! Here is my experience with it, read if you're curious about the smoking of this fine strain. You feel happy immediately, the high takes a few moments to really ki...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for chrononaut
Member since 2016
A true indica triple threat! This strain should be experienced by all! Or at least indica lovers!!The lineage is complex yet elegant as leafly states. Heavy on all the indica markers-body,mind,mood,and oh the hunger! Goes the distance 3-3(1/3) Hrs respectively, heavy finish, may cause napping haha...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Jrodgilbert
Member since 2016
Best Strain in the Market of WA for sure! We have been to many shops, tried many farms, and as many strains as we can, all around WA and OR. Primus OG is the best weed in the state hands down. I believe our first experience was from Ocean Greens at a whopping 31%. We couldn't pass, and I'm glad w...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Primus420
Member since 2015
After trying well over 50 different strains I have found Primus to be my favorite by a long shot!! I have had it from two different growers (Rainer Farms & Stillwater) and BOTH were top notch! It's a very happy, euphoric, relaxed, pain reliving, what anxiety?? Stay up and socialize or pass out type ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Ienjoymarijuana
Member since 2015
Good strain, content feeling, relaxed, smokes fairly smooth, smells good.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
303 OG
parent
Second strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Strain
Primus

Photos

User uploaded image of PrimusUser uploaded image of PrimusUser uploaded image of PrimusUser uploaded image of Primus
more
photos
New Strains Alert: Primus, Sour LSD, Strawberry Amnesia, Bubba’s Gift, and More
New Strains Alert: Primus, Sour LSD, Strawberry Amnesia, Bubba’s Gift, and More