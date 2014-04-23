The indica-dominant 303 OG is a Colorado strain bred by crossing Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Chemdawg. Its parent strains pass on a complex flavor profile of coffee and spice with diesel undertones. Its buzz can be described as social and creative, a dreamy experience perfect for letting off steam at the end of the work day. The happy euphoria induced by 303 OG may help patients treating depression, anxiety, and stress disorders.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
