Indica

303 OG

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 82 reviews

303 OG

The indica-dominant 303 OG is a Colorado strain bred by crossing Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Chemdawg. Its parent strains pass on a complex flavor profile of coffee and spice with diesel undertones. Its buzz can be described as social and creative, a dreamy experience perfect for letting off steam at the end of the work day. The happy euphoria induced by 303 OG may help patients treating depression, anxiety, and stress disorders.

Effects

374 reported effects from 52 people
Relaxed 90%
Happy 73%
Euphoric 50%
Uplifted 46%
Sleepy 46%

Reviews

82

Avatar for kushhqueeen
Member since 2015
Picked up some 303 Kush from Livwell on Evans and I love this strain. def a strain I will be keeping close. I'm more of an indica smoker since I've suffered with Anxiety and Panic attacks for years now and this strain didn't trigger any not even anxiousness which is a major plus! Good night time/rel...
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for OrdinaryJosh
Member since 2015
Seeing 303 is on the menu for $35 1/8th, I immediately ask to see the Colorado classic for the first time. Inhaling out of the jar, my nose is greeted with woody aromas, with the terpenes displaying some earthy/musky undertones on the end of the scent. It's like Ron Swanson in the forest, felling a ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for plh89
Member since 2014
303 is a nice smoke. really enjoyable. chemdawg effect to start you off, then slowly tapper in the pre 98 and there you go. would recommend to anyone looking to expand their pallet.
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Mazdajay84
Member since 2014
Tastes great, hits smooth and you fall into euphoria quickly yet calmly. using it for Epilepsy
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for OIF1
Member since 2016
Awesome pain relief! It does do wonders for finishing the day with relaxation!
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Strain
303 OG
Strain child
Primus
child

Photos

User uploaded image of 303 OGUser uploaded image of 303 OGUser uploaded image of 303 OGUser uploaded image of 303 OGUser uploaded image of 303 OGUser uploaded image of 303 OGUser uploaded image of 303 OG
