Pro-Circa Pretendies is a rare, vintage sativa believed to trace back to Mexican or South American landrace genetics, sharing lineage characteristics with classics like Acapulco Gold, Colombian Gold, and Panama Red. This connoisseur cultivar offers a uniquely nostalgic terpene profile, bursting with sweet mandarin orange cotton candy aromas layered over earthy, spicy undertones.





Despite its sativa classification, Pretendies delivers a powerful, long-lasting experience that leans into a deeply euphoric and slightly narcotic effect. Expect a calm, hazy headspace paired with a strong, almost psychedelic body sensation that can become heavily relaxing and even sedative at higher doses. Known for its longevity and intensity, this strain also brings a pronounced appetite boost. A true throwback to classic tropical genetics, Pro-Circa Pretendies is ideal for experienced consumers seeking a rich, old-school sativa with depth and character.