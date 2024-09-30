Pudding Pop reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pudding Pop.
Pudding Pop strain effects
Pudding Pop strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
b........d
September 30, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Dry mouth
I'm a 53 year smoker love the smell and taste of it, I was relaxed yet creative and enjoyed the buzz. I did eat a half a package of cookies though,it's not for the Dieter.....lol . Enjoy your buzz