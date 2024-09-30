Pudding Pop
Pudding Pop effects are mostly energizing.
Bred by the all-star team at Archive Seed Bank, Pudding Pop is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that takes its iconic parents and elevates them into something special and super-sticky. Although consumers caution that it instill profound munchies, Pudding Pop is nonetheless beloved for its rich blend of funky and sweet odors, and its soothing effects. We recommend enjoying Pudding Pop in the evening, perhaps before dinner, to maximize its stress-free relaxation and ability to make you downright ravenous. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pudding Pop, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Pudding Pop strain effects
Pudding Pop strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
