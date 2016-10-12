ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Puna Buddaz is a legendary Hawaiian landrace indica that first gained popularity in the 60’s and 70’s. This powerful psychedelic strain originated in the Puna District of The Big Island and has been cultivated on the “Red Road” in Puna for generations. Known for its off-the-charts potency and stout mold resistance, Puna Buddaz is a short plant that produces shimmering clusters of beautiful Hawaiian flowers that offer strong mental and physical effects that are not for the faint of heart. 

Avatar for PuaManaOhana
Member since 2016
Mahalo (Thanks) @Leafly for giving Puna Buddaz such a sweet review! Puna Buddaz is an amazing survivor and true legend in da Pakalōlō kingdom. She handles da tropical monsoon downpours of da Puna District on da Big Island of Hawai’i like a champ. Many Puna growers will tell you after particularly ...
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for JedimasterDank
Member since 2018
I had this strain in Hawaii. Pure outdoors grown in volcanic soil in perfect growing conditions due to the topography of the island and other things. Lil sis hooked us up with some locals who schooled us that the Puna buds were the best on the island. I was not disappointed. This stuff probably ...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for ah22
Member since 2015
Very strong cerebral effects. Really enjoyed while I was out and about. Didn't feel couch-ridden at all. Definitely not for beginner smokers.
GigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for Metalkid1xxx
Member since 2015
Exotic & like no other, except Puna Haze of course. 🔥
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
