I had this strain in Hawaii. Pure outdoors grown in volcanic soil in perfect growing conditions due to the topography of the island and other things. Lil sis hooked us up with some locals who schooled us that the Puna buds were the best on the island. I was not disappointed. This stuff probably ...
PuaManaOhana says it all...
my experiences include diving after dosing and surfing non~stop while so incredibly slaughtered by this beautiful strain. knock you down, drag you through the mud cannabis. Big Island style
Mahalo (Thanks) @Leafly for giving Puna Buddaz such a sweet review!
Puna Buddaz is an amazing survivor and true legend in da Pakalōlō kingdom.
She handles da tropical monsoon downpours of da Puna District on da Big Island of Hawai’i like a champ. Many Puna growers will tell you after particularly ...