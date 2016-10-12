ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Metalkid1xxx
Member since 2015
Exotic &amp; like no other, except Puna Haze of course. 🔥
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for JedimasterDank
Member since 2018
I had this strain in Hawaii. Pure outdoors grown in volcanic soil in perfect growing conditions due to the topography of the island and other things. Lil sis hooked us up with some locals who schooled us that the Puna buds were the best on the island. I was not disappointed. This stuff probably ...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for pookelagardens
Member since 2017
awesome strain,ive had the honor of going in the heart of puna,in fern acres,i actually obtain,look,touch her,first hand..amazing flower!!
Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
PuaManaOhana says it all... my experiences include diving after dosing and surfing non~stop while so incredibly slaughtered by this beautiful strain. knock you down, drag you through the mud cannabis. Big Island style
Avatar for PuaManaOhana
Member since 2016
Mahalo (Thanks) @Leafly for giving Puna Buddaz such a sweet review! Puna Buddaz is an amazing survivor and true legend in da Pakalōlō kingdom. She handles da tropical monsoon downpours of da Puna District on da Big Island of Hawai’i like a champ. Many Puna growers will tell you after particularly ...
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for ah22
Member since 2015
Very strong cerebral effects. Really enjoyed while I was out and about. Didn't feel couch-ridden at all. Definitely not for beginner smokers.
GigglyHappyUplifted