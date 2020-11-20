Punch Breath reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Punch Breath.
Punch Breath strain effects
Punch Breath strain flavors
Punch Breath strain helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Stress
- 19% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Insomnia
a........x
November 20, 2020
Sleepy
I went into this having mixed feelings because I'm not crazy about purple punch, but this was actually way better than I expected. I started feeling relaxed within a minute which is nice for someone that has a pretty high tolerance. I would definitely go slow and build it up, if you go too fast it would probably be disorienting and not that fun. My eyes were kinda dry like usual, but my mouth was fine which was also a pleasant surprise. Generally felt happy and kinda giddy, not hysterical. Perfect for putting on a good movie or something like that. Ocean's Eleven is on Netflix right now.
a........h
December 23, 2020
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
this cannabis has surprisingly quick effects and has an aroma of gas and fruit punch that gets super strong as you break open the nugs. it grinds up easy and every hit is super smooth. great for a beginner smoker but still very enjoyable even with a higher tolerance
E........i
April 23, 2021
Relaxed
Sleepy
The high is relaxing and almost immediate as the caption suggests not for the new and inexperienced 😂
c........g
April 10, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Awww man!! This is A Top Shelf Strain. The Relaxation & blissfulness I feel at this moment is marvelous. I been sitting here fucking giggling at the television 🤣 I’m watching grumpy old men. It don’t get no better then this Bud. ‼️ I HIGHLY RECOMMEND YOU TRY THI IF YOU CAN FIND IT 🌳 Very Therapeutic Cannabis 💚
a........k
August 21, 2022
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
This one seems to be a little unique in the way it affects you as being both energetic and making you sleepy. The 1st time it hits you it makes you energetic and you want to accomplish a whole bunch. Then the energy starts to wear off after 1 - 2 hours but you still feel high and it fades into a nice happy sleepy feel. One bowl was plenty for the whole night. Experienced no negative side effects in regard to anxiety and smoker suffers with clinical depression, generalized anxiety and ADHD combined type.
S........t
February 24, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Dry eyes
i have insomnia from medication and this is definitely the strain for that .
c........z
November 20, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Talkative
One of the more powerful strains one ever smoked and I’m in my fourth decade of chiefing. Three bong hits did it for me. Instant head rush followed by the giggles and then total body relaxation. My batch was 29.996 THC and I felt ALL of that 29.996. I’ve been writing seven days a week and this is what I smoke at the end of my day. Stress and pressure fade away and I’m off to Highsville!!! If you can get your hands on this do not hesitate to get, it’ll be worth it.
h........t
February 26, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Like it says. Punches your face. Strong for the thc level. Kinda just had me dazed for a couple minutes. Took an hour to finish my first bowl. Kept forgetting it was there. Once I got used to the terp profile, it’s still some fairly strong stuff. Good for pain and nausea. Calming.