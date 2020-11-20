Punch Breath
Punch Breath is a hybrid marijuana strain, a cross between Mendo Breath and Purple Punch. The result is a pungent, tangy and earthy smelling strain that tastes like sweet berries swirled inside of cookie dough. Hello! After dinner indulgence, anyone? Smokers love Punch Breath because a strong head high and body high come at you almost immediately. Like the name suggests, you get "punched" by its strong effects. The high is relaxing, uplifting, tingly and blissed out. Punch Breath is a pretty cannabis flower, light green, lots of hairs spanning red, orange and purple, and absolutely frosty with trichomes. THC is in the super-potent range, hovering around 30%. This strain is not for low tolerance or beginner smokers. Do not choose Punch Breath for your inexperienced canna-curious friend!
Punch Breath strain effects
Punch Breath strain flavors
Punch Breath strain helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Stress
- 19% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Insomnia
