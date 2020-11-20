I went into this having mixed feelings because I'm not crazy about purple punch, but this was actually way better than I expected. I started feeling relaxed within a minute which is nice for someone that has a pretty high tolerance. I would definitely go slow and build it up, if you go too fast it would probably be disorienting and not that fun. My eyes were kinda dry like usual, but my mouth was fine which was also a pleasant surprise. Generally felt happy and kinda giddy, not hysterical. Perfect for putting on a good movie or something like that. Ocean's Eleven is on Netflix right now.