Punch Breath

Punch Breath is a hybrid marijuana strain, a cross between Mendo Breath and Purple Punch. The result is a pungent, tangy and earthy smelling strain that tastes like sweet berries swirled inside of cookie dough. Hello! After dinner indulgence, anyone? Smokers love Punch Breath because a strong head high and body high come at you almost immediately. Like the name suggests, you get "punched" by its strong effects. The high is relaxing, uplifting, tingly and blissed out. Punch Breath is a pretty cannabis flower, light green, lots of hairs spanning red, orange and purple, and absolutely frosty with trichomes. THC is in the super-potent range, hovering around 30%. This strain is not for low tolerance or beginner smokers. Do not choose Punch Breath for your inexperienced canna-curious friend!

Punch Breath strain effects

Feelings

Sleepy

Relaxed

Hungry

Punch Breath strain helps with

  • Stress
    26% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    19% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    18% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Punch Breath strain reviews65

November 20, 2020
I went into this having mixed feelings because I'm not crazy about purple punch, but this was actually way better than I expected. I started feeling relaxed within a minute which is nice for someone that has a pretty high tolerance. I would definitely go slow and build it up, if you go too fast it would probably be disorienting and not that fun. My eyes were kinda dry like usual, but my mouth was fine which was also a pleasant surprise. Generally felt happy and kinda giddy, not hysterical. Perfect for putting on a good movie or something like that. Ocean's Eleven is on Netflix right now.
December 23, 2020
this cannabis has surprisingly quick effects and has an aroma of gas and fruit punch that gets super strong as you break open the nugs. it grinds up easy and every hit is super smooth. great for a beginner smoker but still very enjoyable even with a higher tolerance
April 23, 2021
The high is relaxing and almost immediate as the caption suggests not for the new and inexperienced 😂
