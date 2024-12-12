Punch Cake
HybridTHC 16%CBG 1%
Punch Cake
PuC
Hybrid
Happy
Euphoric
Sleepy
Chestnut
Blueberry
Diesel
Caryophyllene
Terpinolene
Myrcene
Punch Cake effects are mostly calming.
Punch Cake potency is higher THC than average.
Punch Cake is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, euphoric, and sleepy. Punch Cake has 16% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Punch Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.
Punch Cake strain effects
Punch Cake strain helps with
- 35% of people say it helps with Depression
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Punch Cake strain reviews(14)
h........f
December 12, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
enjoyable high, would definitely recommend and that's a high mark from me
h........n
April 24, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
nothing is better than smoking this strain for the first time and reading great reviews, and experiencing the effects while typing.
c........7
October 26, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Not for the “occasional smoker!” Hit me like a right cross from Mike Tyson in his prime! Euphoric, calming, and…… I need a nap this is too much typing! 😂