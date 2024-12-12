Punch Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Punch Cake.
Punch Cake strain effects
Punch Cake strain helps with
- 35% of people say it helps with Depression
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
h........f
December 12, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
enjoyable high, would definitely recommend and that's a high mark from me
h........n
April 24, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
nothing is better than smoking this strain for the first time and reading great reviews, and experiencing the effects while typing.
c........7
October 26, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Not for the “occasional smoker!” Hit me like a right cross from Mike Tyson in his prime! Euphoric, calming, and…… I need a nap this is too much typing! 😂
s........9
September 12, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
picked up a half of this strain. i had had both its parents wedding cake and purple punch. the taste hits more so your throat than your mouth and is a sweet almost tangy earthy flavor. it’s feels dense and grounding upon inhaling. first timers, use caution but if you are like me and enjoy a good strain to combat a high tolerance this is the flower for you
R........2
September 28, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Very dense flowers that are completely coated with trichomes. Initial aroma is a spicy, peppery smell but once it’s broken up it releases a pungent, fruitiness that sometimes smells like grapes or cherries. Heavy sedating effects on this cultivar right here.
r........0
November 22, 2021
Relaxed
Sleepy
to sum it up....woah..definetly couch lock.would not recommend for early mornings..me on the other hand been smoking for over 32 years.so i am use to it. to the first time smoker go easy.it will knock you on your azz!!
B........9
December 24, 2021
Relaxed
Sleepy
Yup...cant feel my feet the last 2 hours....def couch lock...fun strain lol
k........0
February 24, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Sleepy
Dry mouth
Very pretty buds, but as most of what we been getting in Mi....is dry af. Other than that it's wonderful smoke...very fruity with all most vanilla on exhale. Good for sleep and pain....I have 8 rods in my lower back.. this pheno helps with spasms and pain relief. I still gave it 5 stars because it's stellar, almost took one away due to dryness....not the strains fault...greed and poor packaging is the issue...just sayin.