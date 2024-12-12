Very pretty buds, but as most of what we been getting in Mi....is dry af. Other than that it's wonderful smoke...very fruity with all most vanilla on exhale. Good for sleep and pain....I have 8 rods in my lower back.. this pheno helps with spasms and pain relief. I still gave it 5 stars because it's stellar, almost took one away due to dryness....not the strains fault...greed and poor packaging is the issue...just sayin.

